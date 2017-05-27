17,078 Shares in KeyCorp (KEY) Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Equity Investment Corp GA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA now owns 15,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.83% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 7,116,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

WARNING: “17,078 Shares in KeyCorp (KEY) Acquired by Parkwood LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/17078-shares-in-keycorp-key-acquired-by-parkwood-llc-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.