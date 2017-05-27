$151.5 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce sales of $151.5 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.6 million and the lowest is $147.9 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $137.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $151.5 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.9 million to $626.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.8 million per share, with estimates ranging from $668.8 million to $693.5 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical Inc alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.81 million during the quarter. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.20%.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Globus Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 29.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,545,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after buying an additional 86,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/151-5-million-in-sales-expected-for-globus-medical-inc-gmed-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 358,191 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.