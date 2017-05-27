$108.82 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report sales of $108.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.4 million and the lowest is $101.5 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $115.4 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $108.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.6 million to $459.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $454.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $445 million to $483 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia Inc. alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National CineMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. FBR & Co cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$108.82 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/108-82-million-in-sales-expected-for-national-cinemedia-inc-ncmi-this-quarter-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,973 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 314.30%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.