$107.15 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post sales of $107.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.83 million and the highest is $114.5 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $95.4 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $107.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.6 million to $448.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $532 million to $709.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics Inc. alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company earned $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded down 3.01% during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. 512,593 shares of the company were exchanged. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $890,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,414,954.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,395 shares of company stock worth $3,413,025. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 562.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/107-15-million-in-sales-expected-for-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.