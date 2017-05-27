-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro Inc (GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). GoPro reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.23 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr cut shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 1,161,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm’s market cap is $1.21 billion.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

