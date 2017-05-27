$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $367 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) traded up 2.74% on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 543,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the third quarter worth $135,669,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,558,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 4,032,410 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 43.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,930,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 580,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the fourth quarter worth about $8,992,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

