-$0.07 EPS Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business earned $200.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Macquarie upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.26 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Williams Capital raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) traded up 7.19% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 9,927,993 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

