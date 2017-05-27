$0.03 EPS Expected for Planet Payment Inc (PLPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Planet Payment Inc (NASDAQ:PLPM) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Payment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Planet Payment reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Payment will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Payment.

Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Planet Payment had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Planet Payment’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Payment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 147,354 shares. Planet Payment has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Planet Payment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Payment by 298.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Payment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Planet Payment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 441,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Payment during the first quarter valued at about $886,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Payment

Planet Payment, Inc is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies.

