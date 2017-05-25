Analysts Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT at $62.17

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays PLC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) opened at 46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 855.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

