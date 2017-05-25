Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNC. CIBC lowered Snc-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.89.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group Inc alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 350,930 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/25/raymond-james-financial-inc-boosts-snc-lavalin-group-inc-snc-price-target-to-c68-00-updated-updated.html.

In other Snc-Lavalin Group news, insider Chantal Sorel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.42, for a total transaction of C$64,104.00.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.