AveXis Inc (AVXS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,108,138 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 5,597,606 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) traded down 4.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. 529,348 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. AveXis has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AveXis will post ($4.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $144,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $144,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,151,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,148,000 after buying an additional 1,674,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 3,055.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 1,654,248 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 729,007 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the fourth quarter worth about $22,602,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 458,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVXS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of AveXis from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of AveXis from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

