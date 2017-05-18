Telenor ASA (TELNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY) traded down 2.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 40,875 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion and a PE ratio of 73.15.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

