Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Stock Price

Headlines about Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Curtiss-Wright Corp. earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) opened at 87.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $757,828.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $1,600,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

