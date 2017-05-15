Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT at $62.17

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,828,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $449,345,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 132.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,744,000 after buying an additional 3,537,645 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,063,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,779,000 after buying an additional 2,349,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,110,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,038,000 after buying an additional 2,204,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up 1.35% on Friday, hitting $46.64. 519,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $54.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

