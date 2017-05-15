Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.89.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group Inc alerts:

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) opened at 52.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/15/raymond-james-financial-inc-boosts-snc-lavalin-group-inc-snc-price-target-to-c68-00-updated.html.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.