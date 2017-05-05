Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up 1.41% on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,026 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,828,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,345,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 132.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,744,000 after buying an additional 3,537,645 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,063,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,779,000 after buying an additional 2,349,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,110,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,038,000 after buying an additional 2,204,934 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

