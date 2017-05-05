Raymond James Financial, Inc. Boosts Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Price Target to C$68.00

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered Snc-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.89.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) opened at 54.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

