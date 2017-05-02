Darcy Morris Sells 14,500 Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Stock

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) Director Darcy Morris sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.66, for a total value of C$212,570.00.

Darcy Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Darcy Morris sold 223,500 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$3,173,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Darcy Morris sold 145,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$1,969,100.00.

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) opened at 14.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. ZCL Composites Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $447.01 million and a PE ratio of 29.88.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zcl-composites-inc-zcl-director-sells-c212570-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZCL. Paradigm Capital downgraded ZCL Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on ZCL Composites from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites Inc (ZCL) is a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks. The Company also provides custom-engineered aboveground FRP and dual-laminate composite storage tanks, piping and lining systems, and related products and accessories, where corrosion resistance is a high priority.

Receive News & Ratings for ZCL Composites Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCL Composites Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.