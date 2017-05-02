Brokerages Anticipate Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Lifeway Foods’ rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $12.90 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifeway Foods an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) opened at 9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.35. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

