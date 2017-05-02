Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novocure Ltd (NVCR) to Buy

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Novocure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 11.75 on Tuesday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The firm’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Novocure will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $42,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gert L. Perlhagen purchased 125,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,446,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $654,160. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

