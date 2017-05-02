Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Kennametal's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machine Tools & Related Products industry. Over the long run, Kennametal holds solid organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Also, the company aims at developing sound cost structure by rationalization of certain manufacturing facilities and lowering of costs through employee and cost-reduction programs. In second-quarter fiscal 2017, the company's adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. For fiscal 2017, Kennametal anticipates adjusted earnings to be within $1.20-$1.50 per share range, above $1.11 recorded in the previous year. Free cash flow will likely come in a band of $90-$110 million. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates for the stock increased for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KMT. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 41.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.34 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.79 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently -98.76%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 9,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $384,047.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,369.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,878,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Kennametal by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,184,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,438,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,009,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kennametal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

