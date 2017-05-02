Avinger Inc (AVGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

AVGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut shares of Avinger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.13.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) opened at 0.5765 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.79 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 322.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,090.68%. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post ($1.71) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Avinger by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Avinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 380,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

