Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of Rogers Communications grew 8.5% failing to beat the Zacks-categorized Cable Tv industry's growth of 18.5%. Moreover, intense wireless and cable TV industry competition, continuous softness in the advertising market, declining cash flow and loss of viewers to video streaming service providers remain potent headwinds. Competitive threat from the video streaming service providers prompted the discontinuation of Shomi video streaming services. Despite such negatives, Rogers Communications continues to remain the first wireless operator in Canada to offer Internet of Things services like End-to-End Incident Management, Farm & Food Monitoring, Level Monitoring, to business enterprises. Rogers’ decision to purchase Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Limited bodes well. Plans to dump its Internet Protocol TV platform and adopt Comcast’s cloud-based X1 video platform bode well for its cable segment.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) opened at 45.88 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

