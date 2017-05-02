Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have largely been stable ahead of the first quarter of 2017 results, while shares of Kimberly-Clark have outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry over the past three months. We believe the company’s higher cost savings, continued product innovation, strong international presence will drive growth in the long-term. However, Kimberly-Clark continues to expect currency trends to impact profitability and margins in the near term. Moreover, the company provided weak sales forecast for 2017. Nevertheless, the company has a solid share buyback plan in place to return value to its shareholders. However, we cannot ignore the fact that Kimberly-Clark has been witnessing slower organic sales growth, especially in developing and emerging markets, over the past few quarters, due to lower volumes, and highly competitive promotional activity and a difficult economic environment in Latin America, especially in Brazil and Argentina.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Kimberly Clark Corp to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly Clark Corp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC lowered Kimberly Clark Corp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kimberly Clark Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,865 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $138.87. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,546,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,958,000 after buying an additional 672,285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 1,173.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 640,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 590,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,456,000 after buying an additional 564,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 103.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,088,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,325,000 after buying an additional 554,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly Clark Corp

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

