Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. It is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company offers its services worldwide. Dorian LPG Ltd is headquartered in the United States. “

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) opened at 9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.49. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanic Investment Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Oceanic Investment Management LTD now owns 1,420,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 313,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 41.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,286,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 373,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

