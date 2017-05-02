Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NMM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) opened at 2.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $182.84 million.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm earned $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-navios-maritime-partners-l-p-nmm-to-hold-2.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. by 134.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.