Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) to Strong Sell

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nomura raised LG Display Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LG Display Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA downgraded LG Display Co from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) opened at 12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.75. LG Display Co has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LG Display Co by 6,427.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display Co by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LG Display Co by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

