Brunswick Co. (BC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of leading consumer brands in four segments: Marine Engines, Boats, Fitness and Bowling & Billiards. The company also owns and operates: Brunswick bowling centers across the United States and internationally; Land ‘N’ Sea, a distributor of marine parts and accessories; and Omni Fitness, a chain of specialty fitness equipment retail stores. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,333 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brunswick Co. (BC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-brunswick-co-bc-to-sell-updated.html.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $99,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $171,615.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,849.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock worth $824,062 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,758,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,521,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,456,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,631,000 after buying an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,296,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,780,000 after buying an additional 118,283 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,022,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $56,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.