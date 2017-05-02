Edenred Unspon (EDNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred Unspon (NASDAQ:EDNMY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Edenred Unspon an industry rank of 169 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edenred Unspon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-edenred-unspon-ednmy-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Edenred Unspon (NASDAQ:EDNMY) opened at 12.95 on Tuesday. Edenred Unspon has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edenred Unspon (EDNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Unspon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred Unspon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.