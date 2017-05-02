BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned BTG an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BTG (BTGGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-btg-btggf-given-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

BTG (NASDAQ:BTGGF) opened at 8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. BTG has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTG (BTGGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.