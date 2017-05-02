Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tennant Company (TNC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tennant Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Tennant Company posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tennant Company will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tennant Company.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TNC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tennant Company from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Tennant Company news, SVP Heidi M. Wilson sold 5,790 shares of Tennant Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $414,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,274.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 7,500 shares of Tennant Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $537,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,401.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,699. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant Company by 71.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Tennant Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 206,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Tennant Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant Company during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tennant Company (TNC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-brokerages-expect-tennant-company-tnc-to-announce-0-25-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) traded down 0.77% during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 59,052 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tennant Company (TNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.