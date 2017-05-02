Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.47. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business earned $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut FTI Consulting from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-brokerages-expect-fti-consulting-inc-fcn-to-announce-0-60-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) opened at 41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.36. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.