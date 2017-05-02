Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANTH) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Anthera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Anthera Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $1.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock. Abingworth LLP increased its stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,042 shares during the period. Anthera Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Abingworth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abingworth LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) opened at 0.3996 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $20.22 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

