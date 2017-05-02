Zacks: Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.31). Autodesk reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm earned $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, March 6th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $577,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $476,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,113 shares of company stock worth $10,785,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up 0.2074% on Thursday, reaching $86.1683. 800,461 shares of the company traded hands. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.03 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

