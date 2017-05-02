Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co..
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm earned $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) traded up 0.42% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 26,403 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.52.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.
