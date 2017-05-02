Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm earned $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) to Post $0.44 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/zacks-analysts-anticipate-fresenius-medical-care-ag-co-fms-to-post-0-44-eps-updated.html.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) traded up 0.42% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 26,403 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.