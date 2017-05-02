22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 22nd Century Group an industry rank of 64 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of 22nd Century Group worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) opened at 1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $125.16 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

