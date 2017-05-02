Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO)

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $52.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BGC Financial set a $49.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.15.

Shares of Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 48.61 on Tuesday. Yahoo! has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The stock’s market cap is $46.82 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Yahoo!’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yahoo! will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $31,773.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 573,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,720 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,350 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yahoo!

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

