Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Xcel Energy by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director James T. Prokopanko purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

