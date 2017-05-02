Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Bought by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 2.8% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 570,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.09. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business earned $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/xcel-energy-inc-xel-is-national-investment-services-inc-wis-8th-largest-position-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director James T. Prokopanko purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.