Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.855 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts, Limited worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 82.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 7.9% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 125.92 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 5,683.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

In related news, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $7,455,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 354,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,262.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

