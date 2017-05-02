Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYN. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 644,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) opened at 95.73 on Tuesday. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wyndham Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, Director Brian Mulroney sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $34,947.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas F. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $2,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,192. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

