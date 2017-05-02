PC Tel Inc (PCTI) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Wunderlich

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) had its price target hoisted by Wunderlich from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Wunderlich currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCTI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PC Tel in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) traded up 1.29% on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,787 shares. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s market cap is $127.12 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business earned $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. PC Tel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Tel will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -24.39%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

