WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Lowered to “Mkt Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) opened at 46.95 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business earned $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other WSFS Financial news, insider Thomas W. Kearney sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $538,115.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $847,831.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $181,508.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,376 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

