Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Worthington Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 153.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 29.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 99.1% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) opened at 43.97 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $703.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

