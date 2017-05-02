Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12,648.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 256,764 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 76.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,843,000 after buying an additional 5,159,092 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 27,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) opened at 30.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $25.44 billion. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

