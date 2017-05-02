Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $261,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,724,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,011,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,951,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,297,000 after buying an additional 217,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,304,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after buying an additional 772,078 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 16.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,551,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,761,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) opened at 22.48 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James R. Ellinghausen sold 33,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $737,821.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,453.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Cook sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,725.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,814 shares of company stock worth $5,494,131 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

