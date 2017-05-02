Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 114.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $115.47. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

