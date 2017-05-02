Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Cut by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 86,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 89.47 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.36 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.03.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

