Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Position Cut by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 17.54 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/winslow-evans-crocker-inc-decreases-position-in-ares-capital-co-arcc-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC set a $18.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.