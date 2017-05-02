Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 10,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) opened at 16.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of -0.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Barrick Gold Corp had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Barrick Gold Corp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABX. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.97.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

